Synchronize your bookmarks across browsers and devices via a self-hosted server of your choosing. Full control, full privacy, full access to your favorite experiences on the web.

Sync any local folder to any server folder

Use any browser compatible with the web extension API

Create as many sync profiles as you like

Support for uni- or bidirectional syncing

Control syncing interval

Easily export your configuration

Keep your credentials secure with a passphrase

First class integration with Nextcloud

Support for any WebDAV server

Sync backends

Nextcloud Bookmarks

Nextcloud is a hosted sync and share solution which also offers a bookmarks app, which allows you to access your bookmarks via a beautiful web UI and to sync them with your browser via floccus.

More about Bookmarks

WebDAV

If you have a WebDAV file server at, like any version of nextcloud, owncloud, box.com or with any WebDAV server, commercially or self-hosted, you can sync your using floccus.

Local file and more

You can also simply sync a local file, using the LoFloccus desktop app allowing you to sync that file to other computers using your file syncing solution, like Dropbox, Syncthing, rsync, etc.

More about LoFloccus

Contribute

floccus is available free as in free beer as well as in free speech: You can apply your own skills to make it even better!

Have a problem or an idea? File an issue!

Want to take up some coding for a new feature? Open a pull request!

Your language is not yet available? Translate it on transifex!

Find out more on how to contribute on github.

