Nextcloud is a hosted sync and share solution which also offers a bookmarks app, which allows you to access your bookmarks via a beautiful web UI and to sync them with your browser via floccus.
If you have a WebDAV file server at, like any version of nextcloud, owncloud, box.com or with any WebDAV server, commercially or self-hosted, you can sync your using floccus.
You can also simply sync a local file, using the LoFloccus desktop app allowing you to sync that file to other computers using your file syncing solution, like Dropbox, Syncthing, rsync, etc.
give something back to the creator of floccus to support the creation and maintenance of this project financially. Any amount, no matter how small, is appreciated. Thank you 💙
floccus is available free as in free beer as well as in free speech: You can apply your own skills to make it even better!
Have a problem or an idea? File an issue!
Want to take up some coding for a new feature? Open a pull request!
Your language is not yet available? Translate it on transifex!
Find out more on how to contribute on github.